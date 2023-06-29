A peek at Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who has invested in It?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is 30.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.00 and a high of $98.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $63.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.99% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -27.62% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.81, the stock is -2.98% and 9.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 6.00% off its SMA200. TWLO registered -34.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.85.

The stock witnessed a 6.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.77%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 8156 employees, a market worth around $11.55B and $3.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.29. Profit margin for the company is -34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.63% and -35.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.90% this year

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.40M, and float is at 173.28M with Short Float at 4.07%.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Viggiano Aidan, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Viggiano Aidan sold 8,456 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $63.43 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that DONIO ELENA A. (President, Data & Applications) sold a total of 6,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $67.07 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, DONIO ELENA A. (President, Data & Applications) disposed off 7,622 shares at an average price of $45.82 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 431,662 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 3.98% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 51.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.