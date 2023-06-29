Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 0.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.82 and a high of $69.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $53.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.86% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 3.96% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.82, the stock is 5.52% and -6.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -2.23% off its SMA200. ASO registered 37.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.19.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.31%, and is 7.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 22010 employees, a market worth around $3.95B and $6.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.57 and Fwd P/E is 6.84. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.18% and -23.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.46M, and float is at 75.94M with Short Float at 16.74%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tweedy Jeffrey C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tweedy Jeffrey C. sold 1,065 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $49.23 per share for a total of $52430.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12200.0 shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Johnson Samuel J (EVP, Retail Operations) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $50.76 per share for $3.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76124.0 shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Mullican Michael P. (President) disposed off 65,794 shares at an average price of $50.34 for $3.31 million. The insider now directly holds 109,304 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 25.15% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is 2.29% higher over the same period.