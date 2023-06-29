Alight Inc. (ALIT) Volatility At 2.79%, Should You Add A Position?

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) is 8.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $10.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALIT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.08, the stock is 2.15% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 4.42% off its SMA200. ALIT registered 25.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.38.

The stock witnessed a 10.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.01%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $3.24B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.88. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.90% and -10.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alight Inc. (ALIT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.90% this year

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 476.15M, and float is at 382.92M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Alight Inc. (ALIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $8.71 per share for a total of $248.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57028.0 shares.

Alight Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Blackstone Management Associat (10% Owner) sold a total of 28,562,652 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $8.71 per share for $248.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57028.0 shares of the ALIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, BX Tempo ML Holdco 1 L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 28,562,652 shares at an average price of $8.71 for $248.78 million. The insider now directly holds 57,028 shares of Alight Inc. (ALIT).