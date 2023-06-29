Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Volatility At 2.16%, Should You Add A Position?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is 17.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.62 and a high of $77.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $74.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $75.14, the stock is 2.97% and 12.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 18.71% off its SMA200. APO registered 43.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.31.

The stock witnessed a 14.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.14%, and is -1.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has around 2540 employees, a market worth around $43.51B and $13.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.66. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.71% and -3.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.70%).

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.20% this year

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.12M, and float is at 328.86M with Short Float at 3.27%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zelter James C, the company’s Co-President (). SEC filings show that Zelter James C sold 9,820 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $77.50 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.79 million shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Zelter James C (Co-President ()) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $77.50 per share for $23250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.8 million shares of the APO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, HARRIS JOSHUA () disposed off 3,323 shares at an average price of $67.51 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 33,741,683 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO).