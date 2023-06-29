CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Volatility At 7.68%, Should You Add A Position?

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) is -3.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.45 and a high of $47.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $45.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.34%.

Currently trading at $42.21, the stock is 3.54% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -7.33% at the moment leaves the stock 3.54% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$569.82.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.80% and -11.86% from its 52-week high.

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Analyst Forecasts

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.55M, and float is at 112.27M with Short Float at -.

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Xenohristos Theodoros, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Xenohristos Theodoros bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $22.00 per share for a total of $99000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4500.0 shares.

CAVA Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Tolivar Tricia K. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $22.00 per share for $55000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the CAVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Bertram Kenneth Robert (CLO & Secretary) acquired 2,295 shares at an average price of $22.00 for $50490.0. The insider now directly holds 1,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA).