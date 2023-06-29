Ciena Corporation (CIEN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is -18.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.33 and a high of $56.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $41.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.49% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -1.61% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.66, the stock is -4.69% and -6.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -10.47% off its SMA200. CIEN registered -10.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.79.

The stock witnessed a -13.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.10%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 8079 employees, a market worth around $6.28B and $4.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.86 and Fwd P/E is 12.41. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.69% and -26.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ciena Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.50% this year

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.62M, and float is at 146.89M with Short Float at 2.84%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH GARY B, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH GARY B sold 4,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $44.29 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Rothenstein David M (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $44.09 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, McFeely Scott (SVP, Networking Platforms) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $44.09 for $88180.0. The insider now directly holds 96,230 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading 16.22% up over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 30.59% higher over the same period.