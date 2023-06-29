CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) is -93.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CISO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -6.42% and -18.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -88.74% off its SMA200. CISO registered -96.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.79.

The stock witnessed a -11.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.69%, and is -2.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 10.75% over the month.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) has around 443 employees, a market worth around $25.66M and $50.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.57% and -96.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CISO Global Inc. (CISO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CISO Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.30% this year

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.80M, and float is at 63.75M with Short Float at 5.83%.