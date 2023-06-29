DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 11.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.41 and a high of $134.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $123.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.92% off its average median price target of $145.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.83% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -9.93% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.42, the stock is 1.61% and 3.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 13.14% off its SMA200. DXCM registered 65.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.39.

The stock witnessed a 9.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.07%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $49.52B and $3.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 183.22 and Fwd P/E is 84.39. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.59% and -5.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.70M, and float is at 384.65M with Short Float at 3.30%.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at DexCom Inc. (DXCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pacelli Steven Robert, the company’s EVP Managing Director Dexcom V. SEC filings show that Pacelli Steven Robert sold 412 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $125.92 per share for a total of $51879.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

DexCom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Selvaraj Shelly Ramasamy (SVP Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 2,115 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $130.00 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50390.0 shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Stern Sadie (EVP Chief Human Resources Offi) disposed off 393 shares at an average price of $121.31 for $47675.0. The insider now directly holds 82,466 shares of DexCom Inc. (DXCM).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -1.35% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is 29.07% higher over the same period. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -31.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.