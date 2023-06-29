Dropbox Inc. (DBX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is 19.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.71 and a high of $26.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.41% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -48.44% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.72, the stock is 8.14% and 17.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 20.93% off its SMA200. DBX registered 20.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.88.

The stock witnessed a 17.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.48%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has around 3118 employees, a market worth around $9.10B and $2.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.91. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.81% and 0.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.70%).

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.00% this year

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 347.10M, and float is at 266.79M with Short Float at 6.39%.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Regan Timothy, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Regan Timothy sold 2,585 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $26.03 per share for a total of $67276.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Dropbox Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Campbell Lisa M (Director) sold a total of 6,148 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $25.84 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27542.0 shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Peacock Karen (Director) disposed off 4,667 shares at an average price of $25.83 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 23,374 shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX).