Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is 31.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $15.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAYW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -23.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.33, the stock is 8.90% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 13.10% off its SMA200. HAYW registered -19.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.55.

The stock witnessed a 8.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.18%, and is 7.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.46 and Fwd P/E is 16.57. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.71% and -20.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hayward Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.50% this year

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.52M, and float is at 209.69M with Short Float at 8.66%.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soucy Arthur L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Soucy Arthur L sold 15,712 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $10.65 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8891.0 shares.

Hayward Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,036,894 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $11.75 per share for $23.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the HAYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 13,579,293 shares at an average price of $11.75 for $159.56 million. The insider now directly holds 955,266 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW).