Here are the top Institutional holders of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) shares

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is -3.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.98 and a high of $22.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.82% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.66, the stock is -1.96% and -1.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -6.90% off its SMA200. BNL registered -24.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.56.

The stock witnessed a 1.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.56%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $432.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.52 and Fwd P/E is 22.86. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.54% and -30.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.13M, and float is at 160.76M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Albano Ryan M, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Albano Ryan M bought 6,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $16.74 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Moragne John David (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $16.72 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the BNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Fennell Kevin (EVP & CFO) acquired 3,250 shares at an average price of $16.45 for $53462.0. The insider now directly holds 59,556 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading 0.32% up over the past 12 months and Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is 12.20% higher over the same period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is -22.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.