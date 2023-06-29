Here are the top Institutional holders of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) is -10.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.50 and a high of $22.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRBG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.09% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 21.59% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.25, the stock is 4.23% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -7.16% off its SMA200. CRBG registered a loss of -11.69% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.32.

The stock witnessed a 5.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.07%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $11.07B and $21.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.63 and Fwd P/E is 3.55. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.77% and -23.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.40%).

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corebridge Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 650.80M, and float is at 141.83M with Short Float at 6.89%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $16.41 per share for a total of $180.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415.41 million shares.

Corebridge Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, (10% Owner) sold a total of 74,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $16.25 per share for $1.21 billion. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 426.39 million shares of the CRBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Colberg Alan B. (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $22.92 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 37,858 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG).