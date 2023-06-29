Here are the top Institutional holders of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is 16.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.47 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -22.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.20, the stock is 6.35% and 14.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 17.84% off its SMA200. FRSH registered 27.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.82.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.42%, and is 5.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $4.94B and $521.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 123.74. Profit margin for the company is -43.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.96% and -5.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.10% this year

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.13M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 4.72%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flower Johanna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Flower Johanna sold 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $15.98 per share for a total of $75106.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18189.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Taylor Jennifer H (Director) sold a total of 4,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $15.99 per share for $74913.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17816.0 shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, AUSTIN ROXANNE S (Director) disposed off 25,212 shares at an average price of $15.76 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 133,327 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).