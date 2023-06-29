Here are the top Institutional holders of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is -11.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.21 and a high of $115.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQM stock was last observed hovering at around $72.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.75% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.19% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -16.27% lower than the price target low of $60.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.46, the stock is 0.47% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -17.02% off its SMA200. SQM registered -23.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.77.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.60%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has around 7238 employees, a market worth around $19.15B and $10.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.21 and Fwd P/E is 7.55. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.02% and -39.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 567.20% this year

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.64M, and float is at 142.82M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -56.73% down over the past 12 months and FMC Corporation (FMC) that is -4.57% lower over the same period. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is -8.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.