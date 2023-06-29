Here are the top Institutional holders of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is 21.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.00 and a high of $116.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPLK stock was last observed hovering at around $102.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.97%.

Currently trading at $104.35, the stock is 1.74% and 10.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 15.92% off its SMA200. SPLK registered 7.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.99k.

The stock witnessed a 4.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.91%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $17.28B and $3.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.38. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.54% and -10.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Analyst Forecasts

Splunk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.99M, and float is at 162.96M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Splunk Inc. (SPLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Christian, the company’s SVP, Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Christian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $101.59 per share for a total of $2.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Splunk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Steele Elisa (Director) sold a total of 3,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $105.00 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14481.0 shares of the SPLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Morgan Scott (SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $101.04 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 115,907 shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading 38.19% up over the past 12 months and MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) that is 65.51% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -7.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.