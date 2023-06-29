Here are the top Institutional holders of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) shares

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is -31.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $9.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.78% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 51.65% higher than the price target low of $7.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.82, the stock is -3.90% and -8.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -32.68% off its SMA200. WTI registered -22.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.52.

The stock witnessed a -5.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.90%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $584.80M and $861.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.99. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.00% and -58.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.10%).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 646.50% this year

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.42M, and float is at 93.99M with Short Float at 13.53%.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading -20.04% down over the past 12 months.