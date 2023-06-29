Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is 13.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $242.80 and a high of $327.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACN stock was last observed hovering at around $300.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $340.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.97% off the consensus price target high of $377.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.04% lower than the price target low of $290.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $301.72, the stock is -2.51% and 3.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 8.25% off its SMA200. ACN registered 3.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.83.

The stock witnessed a -0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.72%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Accenture plc (ACN) has around 721000 employees, a market worth around $194.24B and $63.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.77 and Fwd P/E is 24.04. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.27% and -7.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Accenture plc (ACN) Analyst Forecasts

Accenture plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year

Accenture plc (ACN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 631.53M, and float is at 620.40M with Short Float at 1.22%.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

A total of 205 insider transactions have happened at Accenture plc (ACN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 97 and purchases happening 108 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burgum Melissa A, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Burgum Melissa A sold 1,344 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $300.00 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10506.0 shares.

Accenture plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Shook Ellyn (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) sold a total of 5,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $275.90 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26908.0 shares of the ACN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Unruch Joel (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) disposed off 556 shares at an average price of $276.82 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 42,739 shares of Accenture plc (ACN).

Accenture plc (ACN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -7.73% down over the past 12 months. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is -1.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.