Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is -64.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $10.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARQQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -11.3% lower than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is -6.54% and 7.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 4.92% at the moment leaves the stock -61.83% off its SMA200. ARQQ registered -78.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.10.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.40%, and is 8.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.38% over the week and 12.49% over the month.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $169.28M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.86% and -88.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.20%).

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 121.60% this year

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.43M, and float is at 53.83M with Short Float at 2.74%.