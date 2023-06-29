Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) is -2.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.68 and a high of $91.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXSM stock was last observed hovering at around $83.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.39% off its average median price target of $105.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.51% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -31.54% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.98, the stock is -5.47% and -1.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing -10.06% at the moment leaves the stock 14.81% off its SMA200. AXSM registered 102.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.90%, and is -15.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $3.20B and $144.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 116.21% and -17.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.20%).

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.52M, and float is at 35.41M with Short Float at 21.92%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -91.99% down over the past 12 months.