Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) is -71.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.94 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CARA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.03, the stock is -8.45% and -19.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing -12.68% at the moment leaves the stock -62.67% off its SMA200. CARA registered -68.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.86.

The stock witnessed a -10.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.66%, and is -7.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.10% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $149.38M and $43.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.06% and -76.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.10%).

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.87M, and float is at 45.04M with Short Float at 12.76%.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D., the company’s Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D. SEC filings show that Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. sold 2,993 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $3.51 per share for a total of $10505.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Goncalves Joana (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,723 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $3.51 per share for $9558.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53681.0 shares of the CARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Terrillion Scott (Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C.) disposed off 2,483 shares at an average price of $3.51 for $8715.0. The insider now directly holds 88,563 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA).

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.52% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -30.05% lower over the same period. Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) is 45.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.