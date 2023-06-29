Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is -5.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.81 and a high of $448.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DE stock was last observed hovering at around $409.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.31% off its average median price target of $437.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.64% off the consensus price target high of $560.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.41% lower than the price target low of $367.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $405.20, the stock is 4.41% and 6.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 2.07% off its SMA200. DE registered 28.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.18.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.49%, and is -2.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Deere & Company (DE) has around 82200 employees, a market worth around $119.06B and $59.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.60 and Fwd P/E is 12.56. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.77% and -9.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Deere & Company (DE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year

Deere & Company (DE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.10M, and float is at 290.26M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Deere & Company (DE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by May John C II, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that May John C II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $416.02 per share for a total of $22.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Deere & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that von Pentz Markwart (Pres Ag & Turf, Sml Ag & Turf) sold a total of 27,933 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $381.59 per share for $10.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57115.0 shares of the DE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Erwin Tami A. (Director) acquired 675 shares at an average price of $371.05 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 950 shares of Deere & Company (DE).

Deere & Company (DE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 28.94% up over the past 12 months and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) that is 14.56% higher over the same period. The Toro Company (TTC) is 27.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.