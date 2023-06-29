Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is 7.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $211.49 and a high of $276.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $259.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.32% off its average median price target of $276.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.49% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 0.96% higher than the price target low of $252.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $249.59, the stock is -3.39% and -5.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -3.97% at the moment leaves the stock 3.61% off its SMA200. HSY registered 12.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.79.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.31%, and is -3.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has around 18075 employees, a market worth around $50.74B and $10.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.29 and Fwd P/E is 24.18. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.02% and -9.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

The Hershey Company (HSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hershey Company (HSY) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hershey Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year

The Hershey Company (HSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.86M, and float is at 146.48M with Short Float at 2.78%.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

A total of 179 insider transactions have happened at The Hershey Company (HSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 131 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR sold 6,948 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $260.28 per share for a total of $1.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.08 million shares.

The Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR (10% Owner) sold a total of 30,988 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $260.14 per share for $8.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.08 million shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR (10% Owner) disposed off 24,078 shares at an average price of $260.47 for $6.27 million. The insider now directly holds 2,114,347 shares of The Hershey Company (HSY).

The Hershey Company (HSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 10.43% higher over the past 12 months.