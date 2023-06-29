Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM)

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) is 45.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $2.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.4% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -48.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is 34.17% and 59.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.61 million and changing 8.03% at the moment leaves the stock 41.78% off its SMA200. VRM registered -8.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.52.

The stock witnessed a 88.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.65%, and is 16.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.63% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has around 1323 employees, a market worth around $191.85M and $1.22B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 101.63% and -46.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.20%).

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.50% this year

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.53M, and float is at 132.60M with Short Float at 14.46%.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Vroom Inc. (VRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MYLOD ROBERT J JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MYLOD ROBERT J JR bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.97 million shares.

Vroom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Zakowicz Agnieszka (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 6,131 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $0.77 per share for $4731.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the VRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Zakowicz Agnieszka (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 360 shares at an average price of $0.80 for $289.0. The insider now directly holds 202,933 shares of Vroom Inc. (VRM).