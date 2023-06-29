Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Volatility At 1.65%, Should You Add A Position?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is 21.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.28 and a high of $65.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IR stock was last observed hovering at around $63.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.3% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -4.36% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.66, the stock is 2.08% and 7.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 16.50% off its SMA200. IR registered 46.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.06.

The stock witnessed a 8.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.76%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $26.00B and $6.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.37 and Fwd P/E is 21.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.05% and -2.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 405.00M, and float is at 404.13M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reynal Vicente, the company’s. SEC filings show that Reynal Vicente sold 27,169 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $1.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73877.0 shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Keene Kathleen M. () sold a total of 4,003 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $62.50 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1879.0 shares of the IR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Gillespie Gary E () disposed off 27,488 shares at an average price of $61.56 for $1.69 million. The insider now directly holds 42,234 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 28.50% up over the past 12 months.