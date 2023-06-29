KB Home (KBH) Volatility At 2.72%, Should You Add A Position?

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 62.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.31 and a high of $52.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $52.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $58.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.55% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -20.09% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.64, the stock is 5.59% and 12.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 42.98% off its SMA200. KBH registered 76.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.49.

The stock witnessed a 17.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.04%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2366 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $6.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.64 and Fwd P/E is 8.04. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.07% and -2.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Home (KBH) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.47M, and float is at 69.52M with Short Float at 7.11%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEZGER JEFFREY T, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $45.26 per share for a total of $6.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.47 million shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that PRAW ALBERT Z (EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev.) sold a total of 29,777 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $28.77 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the KBH stock.

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 113.54% up over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is 91.48% higher over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 79.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.