Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) is 8.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.85 and a high of $48.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBLY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.31% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -5.89% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.12, the stock is -6.20% and -5.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 2.26% off its SMA200. MBLY registered a gain of 12.18% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.48.

The stock witnessed a -15.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.71%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $30.05B and $1.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.54. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.40% and -20.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mobileye Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 801.91M, and float is at 49.84M with Short Float at 28.88%.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INTEL CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that INTEL CORP sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $40.84 per share for a total of $1.57 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mobileye Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Shashua Amnon (CEO and President) bought a total of 476,191 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $21.00 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the MBLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, GELSINGER PATRICK P (Director) acquired 120,000 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $2.52 million. The insider now directly holds 120,000 shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY).