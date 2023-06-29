New Big Money Means Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is 0.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $171.82 and a high of $334.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALB stock was last observed hovering at around $227.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.07%.

Currently trading at $217.00, the stock is -0.73% and 6.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -4.43% at the moment leaves the stock -10.74% off its SMA200. ALB registered -4.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.58.

The stock witnessed a 6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.53%, and is -5.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $25.96B and $8.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.96 and Fwd P/E is 9.93. Profit margin for the company is 41.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.29% and -35.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Analyst Forecasts

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.23M, and float is at 116.97M with Short Float at 5.61%.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Norris Eric, the company’s President, Energy Storage. SEC filings show that Norris Eric bought 1,260 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $195.49 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26596.0 shares.

Albemarle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Masters J Kent (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 5,470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $181.64 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51466.0 shares of the ALB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Coleman Kristin M. (EVP, General Counsel) acquired 1,373 shares at an average price of $182.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,373 shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantor Inc. (AVTR) that is trading -39.01% down over the past 12 months.