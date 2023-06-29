New Big Money Means Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is 9.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.76 and a high of $138.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $109.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $113.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.38% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -36.99% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.59, the stock is 4.51% and 10.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 6.86% off its SMA200. DLR registered -20.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.87.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.88%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has around 3412 employees, a market worth around $31.59B and $4.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.90 and Fwd P/E is 79.18. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.79% and -20.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.90% this year

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.22M, and float is at 287.20M with Short Float at 6.00%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olson Peter C., the company’s CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Olson Peter C. sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $105.67 per share for a total of $73969.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7134.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $97.47 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10176.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Corey Dyer (EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) disposed off 4,401 shares at an average price of $104.19 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 30,026 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading 0.32% up over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -22.20% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -38.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.