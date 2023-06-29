New Big Money Means HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is -15.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.12 and a high of $66.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DINO stock was last observed hovering at around $43.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.29% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.52% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.90, the stock is -0.35% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -14.27% off its SMA200. DINO registered -5.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.09.

The stock witnessed a 2.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.81%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has around 5223 employees, a market worth around $8.84B and $38.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.93 and Fwd P/E is 7.35. Distance from 52-week low is 18.28% and -33.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HF Sinclair Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.50% this year

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.44M, and float is at 154.13M with Short Float at 6.20%.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holding Carol Orme, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Holding Carol Orme sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $47.59 per share for a total of $190.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34.85 million shares.

HF Sinclair Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Jennings Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $51.06 per share for $2.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the DINO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, LEE JAMES H (Director) disposed off 4,180 shares at an average price of $50.64 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 57,101 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 18.39% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 4.98% higher over the same period. ConocoPhillips (COP) is 14.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.