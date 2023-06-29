New Big Money Means Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) is 9.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $3.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKFG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $2.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.29% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is 26.97% and 35.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 16.51% at the moment leaves the stock -3.56% off its SMA200. MKFG registered -39.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.63.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 41.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.30%, and is 20.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.65% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) has around 428 employees, a market worth around $254.24M and $103.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.87% and -60.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.30%).

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -475.10% this year

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.37M, and float is at 163.25M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zipori Assaf, the company’s Acting Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Zipori Assaf bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $51420.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Markforged Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Terem Shai (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $0.97 per share for $97350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.23 million shares of the MKFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Schwartz Mark Joseph (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $29100.0. The insider now directly holds 1,023,446 shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG).