New Big Money Means Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) is 180.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.11 and a high of $10.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVTS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -22.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.83, the stock is 7.39% and 26.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 5.47% at the moment leaves the stock 70.51% off its SMA200. NVTS registered 111.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 182.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.58.

The stock witnessed a 15.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.17%, and is 11.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $44.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 216.08% and -2.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.50%).

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.10% this year

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.79M, and float is at 108.01M with Short Float at 8.04%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sheridan Eugene, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Sheridan Eugene sold 16,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $9.78 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Sheridan Eugene (President & CEO) sold a total of 24,374 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $9.99 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the NVTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Singh Ranbir (EVP, GeneSic Business) disposed off 1,556 shares at an average price of $6.55 for $10192.0. The insider now directly holds 2,752 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS).