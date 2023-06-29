New Big Money Means Old National Bancorp (ONB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is -23.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.66 and a high of $20.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.97% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.78, the stock is 1.97% and 4.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -15.45% off its SMA200. ONB registered -8.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.50%.

The stock witnessed a 6.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.70%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has around 4023 employees, a market worth around $4.02B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is 34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.18% and -31.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old National Bancorp (ONB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old National Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.09M, and float is at 289.12M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Old National Bancorp (ONB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moran John V, the company’s EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that Moran John V bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $19.85 per share for a total of $49625.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Old National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Ryan James C III (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $12.22 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the ONB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Hayley Kathryn (Director) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $13.34 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 33,572 shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB).

Old National Bancorp (ONB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -26.21% down over the past 12 months and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is -1.69% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -10.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.