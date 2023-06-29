New Big Money Means Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is 31.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.05 and a high of $35.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $22.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.24% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -34.42% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.54, the stock is 19.81% and 27.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing 6.11% at the moment leaves the stock 17.45% off its SMA200. OSTK registered -15.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 29.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.69.

The stock witnessed a 41.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.71%, and is 20.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has around 1050 employees, a market worth around $984.31M and $1.77B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.79% and -27.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Overstock.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.30% this year

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.07M, and float is at 44.50M with Short Float at 8.05%.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nickle Eric Glen, the company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Nickle Eric Glen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $17.19 per share for a total of $34380.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15434.0 shares.

Overstock.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Corbus Barclay F (Director) sold a total of 2,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $21.15 per share for $49364.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50273.0 shares of the OSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Corbus Barclay F (Director) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $23.24 for $16268.0. The insider now directly holds 49,273 shares of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 41.92% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 38.20% higher over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 1.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.