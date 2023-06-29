New Big Money Means Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) is 27.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $9.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.24% off the consensus price target high of $12.08 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -12.5% lower than the price target low of $7.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.91, the stock is 1.91% and 6.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 16.11% off its SMA200. VIV registered 2.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.94.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.87%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $15.17B and $10.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.00 and Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.81% and -3.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.66B, and float is at 428.32M with Short Float at 1.19%.