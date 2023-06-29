New Big Money Means Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is -19.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.11 and a high of $88.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSN stock was last observed hovering at around $49.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.81% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.81% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.83, the stock is -1.34% and -6.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -18.74% off its SMA200. TSN registered -41.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.42.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.86%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has around 142000 employees, a market worth around $17.74B and $53.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.92 and Fwd P/E is 14.06. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.77% and -43.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.00M, and float is at 283.29M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCNAMARA KEVIN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCNAMARA KEVIN M bought 20,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $48.92 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Tyson Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Soderstrom Johanna (EVP & Chief People Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $49.22 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32847.0 shares of the TSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, King Donnie (President&CEO) acquired 10,350 shares at an average price of $48.35 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 195,478 shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 16.91% up over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -9.42% lower over the same period. Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is -17.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.