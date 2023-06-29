QuantumScape Corporation (QS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is 28.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.11 and a high of $13.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $7.28, the stock is 4.44% and 7.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 5.05% at the moment leaves the stock -5.44% off its SMA200. QS registered -23.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.00%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.40.

The stock witnessed a 15.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.80%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.47% and -47.47% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -736.70% this year

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 440.08M, and float is at 292.08M with Short Float at 19.85%.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leohold Jurgen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Leohold Jurgen sold 9,101 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $8.01 per share for a total of $72904.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

QuantumScape Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Hettrich Kevin (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 75,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $7.32 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the QS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Lovett Gena C (Director) disposed off 19,700 shares at an average price of $7.51 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 40,956 shares of QuantumScape Corporation (QS).