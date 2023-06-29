SLM Corporation (SLM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is -2.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $17.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -8.07% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.21, the stock is -1.29% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 5.26% off its SMA200. SLM registered -0.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.94%.

The stock witnessed a 1.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.59%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $3.99B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.45 and Fwd P/E is 5.84. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.95% and -9.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corporation (SLM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.30% this year

SLM Corporation (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 241.50M, and float is at 238.68M with Short Float at 3.50%.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corporation (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 15 times.

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 19.08% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -13.23% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 0.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.