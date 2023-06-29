SM Energy Company (SM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -11.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.66 and a high of $48.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.88% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 0.81% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.75, the stock is 7.79% and 10.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -9.86% off its SMA200. SM registered -17.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.05.

The stock witnessed a 11.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.62%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 539 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $3.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.02 and Fwd P/E is 4.72. Profit margin for the company is 41.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.70% and -36.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SM Energy Company (SM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.67M, and float is at 118.43M with Short Float at 4.96%.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vogel Herbert S, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $25.63 per share for a total of $25630.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Vogel Herbert S (President & CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $29.15 per share for $29150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Vogel Herbert S (President & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $29.48 for $29480.0. The insider now directly holds 404,063 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is 5.57% higher over the past 12 months.