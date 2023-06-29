Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is 40.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.00 and a high of $146.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTWO stock was last observed hovering at around $146.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $155.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.53% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -16.78% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.98, the stock is 5.77% and 10.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 25.24% off its SMA200. TTWO registered 12.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.79.

The stock witnessed a 5.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.33%, and is 3.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has around 11580 employees, a market worth around $24.59B and $5.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.59. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.20% and -0.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -296.50% this year

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.00M, and float is at 164.85M with Short Float at 3.17%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Emerson Daniel P, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Emerson Daniel P sold 6,251 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $137.88 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that ZELNICK STRAUSS (Chairman, CEO) sold a total of 9,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $137.67 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the TTWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Slatoff Karl (President) disposed off 9,537 shares at an average price of $137.67 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 666,147 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO).

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 7.17% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is 4.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.