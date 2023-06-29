The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is 74.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.00 and a high of $78.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTD stock was last observed hovering at around $76.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.06% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -179.46% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.25, the stock is 4.24% and 14.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 36.72% off its SMA200. TTD registered 63.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $215.99.

The stock witnessed a 15.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.36%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has around 2770 employees, a market worth around $38.08B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 547.20 and Fwd P/E is 53.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.64% and -0.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.40% this year

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 489.71M, and float is at 441.17M with Short Float at 3.55%.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rajaram Gokul, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rajaram Gokul sold 2,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $75.97 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69300.0 shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that GRANT JAY R (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $76.21 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Buyer Lise J (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $76.10 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 101,077 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading -65.79% down over the past 12 months.