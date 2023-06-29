Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) is -20.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $26.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRKA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is -18.10% and -44.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 17.35% at the moment leaves the stock -59.67% off its SMA200. TRKA registered -90.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.39.

The stock witnessed a -40.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.00%, and is -8.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.32% over the week and 14.69% over the month.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $38.02M and $332.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.05% and -91.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.50% this year

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.53M, and float is at 15.26M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coates Peter, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.59 million shares.