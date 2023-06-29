Which institution holds the most shares in Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) is -16.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $14.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMPS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.47, the stock is 3.93% and 11.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -23.67% off its SMA200. AMPS registered -23.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.65.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.79%, and is 6.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $868.47M and $111.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.20. Distance from 52-week low is 34.07% and -62.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 833.30% this year

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.62M, and float is at 67.65M with Short Float at 7.48%.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GSO Altus Holdings LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GSO Altus Holdings LP bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $5.47 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21.12 million shares.

Altus Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Weber Dustin (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 225,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $5.46 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.96 million shares of the AMPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Savino Anthony (COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $5.36 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,017,261 shares of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS).