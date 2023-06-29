Which institution holds the most shares in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is 37.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.39 and a high of $123.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $123.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.53% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -24.69% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.20, the stock is 6.25% and 10.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 32.08% off its SMA200. DHI registered 79.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.67.

The stock witnessed a 14.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.69%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has around 13237 employees, a market worth around $41.45B and $33.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.24 and Fwd P/E is 10.89. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.78% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 342.10M, and float is at 302.33M with Short Float at 3.25%.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHEAT BILL W, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that WHEAT BILL W sold 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $117.81 per share for a total of $3.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Romanowski Paul J (EVP and COO) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $112.16 per share for $4.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84268.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Murray Michael J (EVP and COO) disposed off 54,000 shares at an average price of $110.21 for $5.95 million. The insider now directly holds 257,294 shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is trading 74.27% up over the past 12 months. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is -3.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.