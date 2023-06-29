Which institution holds the most shares in Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) is -12.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.39 and a high of $35.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.67% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -17.85% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.57, the stock is 1.41% and 4.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -9.00% off its SMA200. DK registered -14.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.80.

The stock witnessed a 1.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.34%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has around 3746 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $19.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.38 and Fwd P/E is 15.53. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.56% and -33.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 307.30% this year

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.95M, and float is at 65.00M with Short Float at 10.70%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soreq Avigal, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Soreq Avigal bought 6,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $22.63 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94400.0 shares.

Delek US Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Spiegel Reuven (CFO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $22.60 per share for $45200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33148.0 shares of the DK stock.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 3.07% up over the past 12 months and Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is 23.51% higher over the same period. HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is -5.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.