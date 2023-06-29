Which institution holds the most shares in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) is 49.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.41 and a high of $46.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DICE stock was last observed hovering at around $46.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.69% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.69% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.71, the stock is 27.00% and 32.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 50.65% off its SMA200. DICE registered 205.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.03%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 42.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.34%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.42% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 224.04% and -0.41% from its 52-week high.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.20% this year

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.19M, and float is at 46.10M with Short Float at 17.60%.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Northpond Ventures GP, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Northpond Ventures GP, LLC sold 2,492,871 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $46.50 per share for a total of $115.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Jacobsen John R. (CSO) sold a total of 18,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $30.53 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the DICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, SCHELLER RICHARD H (Director) disposed off 84,097 shares at an average price of $38.51 for $3.24 million. The insider now directly holds 8,427 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE).

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.52% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 40.16% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -13.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.