Which institution holds the most shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is -46.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -13.04% and -22.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing -4.67% at the moment leaves the stock -45.21% off its SMA200. HYMC registered -76.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.90.

The stock witnessed a -15.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.29%, and is -10.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $57.38M and $24.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -4.67% and -76.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.70% this year

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.27M, and float is at 156.45M with Short Float at 11.97%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARRETT DIANE R, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that GARRETT DIANE R sold 67,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $0.34 per share for a total of $23129.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.13 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that RIDEOUT STANTON K (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 45,621 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $0.34 per share for $15602.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, RIDEOUT STANTON K (Executive Vice President & CFO) disposed off 2,100 shares at an average price of $0.34 for $716.0. The insider now directly holds 1,144,798 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).