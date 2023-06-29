Which institution holds the most shares in indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) is 62.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.22 and a high of $11.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INDI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.50, the stock is -1.72% and 6.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 13.24% off its SMA200. INDI registered 47.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.78.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.23%, and is 7.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $129.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.45. Profit margin for the company is -98.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.82% and -14.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.49M, and float is at 80.03M with Short Float at 17.16%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth sold 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $10.61 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31000.0 shares.

indie Semiconductor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that McClymont Donald (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $10.49 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21602.0 shares of the INDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, schiller Thomas (CFO and EVP of Strategy) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $9.41 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 1,221,280 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI).