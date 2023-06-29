Which institution holds the most shares in nVent Electric plc (NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) is 31.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.19 and a high of $50.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVT stock was last observed hovering at around $50.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.47% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.1% higher than the price target low of $51.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.77, the stock is 7.41% and 14.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 25.93% off its SMA200. NVT registered 59.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.98.

The stock witnessed a 13.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.13%, and is 6.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $8.42B and $2.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.07 and Fwd P/E is 16.41. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.93% and -0.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nVent Electric plc (NVT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nVent Electric plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.70% this year

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.30M, and float is at 163.65M with Short Float at 1.49%.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at nVent Electric plc (NVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zawoyski Sara E, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Zawoyski Sara E sold 2,649 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64410.0 shares.

nVent Electric plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Wozniak Beth (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $46.00 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82478.0 shares of the NVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Heath Lynnette R (EVP & Chief HR Officer) disposed off 5,890 shares at an average price of $46.00 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 28,529 shares of nVent Electric plc (NVT).