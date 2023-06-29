Which institution holds the most shares in Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN)

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is -14.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $195.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.85% off the consensus price target high of $213.91 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 89.11% higher than the price target low of $159.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.43, the stock is 11.45% and 6.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 1.14% off its SMA200. QFIN registered -1.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.50%.

The stock witnessed a 26.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.78%, and is 11.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has around 2199 employees, a market worth around $2.73B and $2.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.36 and Fwd P/E is 3.47. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.05% and -31.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qifu Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.43M, and float is at 159.85M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) that is trading -75.80% down over the past 12 months and Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) that is -31.81% lower over the same period.