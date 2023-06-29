Which Institutions Own Shares In AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX)?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) is 6.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $11.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVDX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.54, the stock is -0.15% and 15.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 17.07% off its SMA200. AVDX registered 55.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$46.09.

The stock witnessed a 14.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.60%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $332.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.86% and -11.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.60% this year

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.90M, and float is at 179.01M with Short Float at 2.82%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Drees Daniel, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Drees Daniel sold 2,104 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $11.00 per share for a total of $23144.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that HAUSMAN JAMES E (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $11.31 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.1 million shares of the AVDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Wilhite Joel () disposed off 27,052 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 345,378 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 65.50% up over the past 12 months and SAP SE (SAP) that is 38.00% higher over the same period.